21:36 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Condition of man hurt by rocket in Ashdod continues to be serious Asher Bitton was on his way to pass out tzedakah when he was injured from rocket shrapnel. Family asks to pray for his recovery. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs