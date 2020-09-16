Where does Likud stand post-peace treaties?

A Channel 13 News survey indicates that a Netanyahu-led Likud would lose one seat compared to the previous poll last week, ending up with 30 seats if elections were to be held today.

Yamina would come in second with 22, Yesh Atid - Telem with 18, the Joint List down to 12, Blue and White at 8, Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu steady at 8, Meretz also at 8, Shas and United Torah Judaism would finish off the list with 7 seats apiece.