Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Trump says Saudi Arabia will agree to peace with Israel President Trump held a discussion with members of the Jewish American community today (Wednesday). The President voiced optimism that a peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia was within reach and told them that if he pushed the Saudi king to make the move, it would take place.