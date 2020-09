19:45 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Islamic Jihad praises rocket attacks The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization praised today's (Wednesday) rocket attacks from Gaza. A statement from the group stated that, "the Palestinian resistance organizations have the right to repel the 'Occupation' at a time when Israel is trying to delegitimize the Palestinians' right to self-determination." ► ◄ Last Briefs