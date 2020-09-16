|
18:53
Reported
News BriefsElul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20
All members of Israel's team to Washington D.C. to undergo quarantine
The Ministry of Health announced that all members of Israel's diplomatic team to Washington D.C. who took part in the signing of the Abraham Accords will undergo a period of home isolation.
"In the coming days, an epidemiological investigation will be conducted for members of the team. If any cases of deviations from approved directives are found, they will be required to complete the full isolation period of 14 days," the ministry was quoted as saying.
Last Briefs