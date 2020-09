16:24 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Liberman: 'It's called a 'mess' - not a 'lockdown'" Avigdor Liberman responded to the government's decision to impose a nation-wide lockdown for the Tishrei holidays. "The Prime Minister has failed. We have the highest per capita infection rate in the world and he's leading the country into an abyss. What we need is order - not another lockdown." ► ◄ Last Briefs