15:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Soldiers suspected of severe security breach released 3 Nahal combat soldiers have been released by a military tribunal. Kan News reported that the three were suspected of providing sensitive information to PA Arabs who had illegally crossed into pre-'67 Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs