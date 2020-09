15:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Italian politician nominated Netanyahu for Nobel Peace Prize Italian politician Paolo Grimoldi joined a number of others in nominating PM Netanyahu for the Nobel Peace Prize. "I hope for a double Nobel Peace Prize: Trump-Netanyahu. Now they are both candidates. Now it's possible!!!" he tweeted out a short time ago. ► ◄ Last Briefs