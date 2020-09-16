Italian MP nominates Netanyahu for Nobel Peace Prize

Italian MP Paolo Grimoldi nominated Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for the Nobel Peace Prize because, according to him: "1) Pacification with UAE; 2) Pacification with Bahrain; 3) Dialogue with KSA & opening of Saudi airspace to Israeli aircraft producing debates on mutual recognition.

Historic! Thanks to Trump as well!"

Jerusalem Post's Gil Hoffman reports there are 35 MKs in Likud other than Netanyahu, "all of whom had the chance to nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize, 2 of whom started working on it. They were all beaten by this MP from Italy, who meant well but made BB look bad by proving that his colleagues in Likud don't care."