14:34 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Stuck in Belarus: 'Children literally hungry for bread' Rabbi Weitzhendler, one of the most important Breslov followers on the Belarus-Ukraine border, described the experiences of those stranded there: "Hunger, cold and helplessness."