13:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Dep Min Porush speaks with Israeli ambassador ton Moldova for Breslov Deputy Minister Meir Porush spoke with the Israeli Ambassador to Moldova Eli Blotserkowski, to find a humanitarian solution for Breslov followers who remained stuck in the country. The ambassador announced that he was beginning to act urgently on the matter.