Humanitarian aid left Israel for Muslim country Chad

This morning, humanitarian aid left Israel for the Muslim country of Chad. Kan News reported the aid sent will be used to fight coronavirus spread and for the flood crisis plaguing the Sahel region and the State of Chad.

The aid was launched following Prime Minister Netanyahu's meeting last week with Chad's cabinet chairman (and the son of Chad's president) General 'Abd al-Karim, and with other senior officials including National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat and other senior officials.