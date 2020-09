12:35 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Hamas threatens Israel following retaliatory airstrikes Read more 'The occupation will pay the price', Hamas vows, saying it will 'increase' its attacks on Israel after IDF retaliates for rocket attacks. ► ◄ Last Briefs