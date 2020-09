11:36 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 'This lockdown is a mistake and a disaster' Read more 'The doctors are telling you to stop,' says Opposition Leader Yair Lapid. 'None of this is being done professionally, it isn't planned out.' ► ◄ Last Briefs