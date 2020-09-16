Yair Lapid holds special anti-lockdown press conference

Yair Lapid held a special anti-lockdown press conference, where he said: "The only country in the world putting its citizens into a second lockdown, needs to resign first. It's an admission of failure. The citizens are being punished because the government failed.

"We're 48 hours away from the lockdown and no-one understands what is meant to happen. This lockdown is a mistake, it's a disaster. They're shutting the country down in a move that isn't properly planned and isn't being done professionally.

"We're calling on the government to stop. Doctors are telling you to stop. Business owners are telling you to stop. The self-employed are telling you that if you don't stop they'll collapse. The unemployed are telling you to stop. Cancel the lockdown."