11:01 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Sheba Hospital to receive 25 patients from Rambam Hospital in Haifa Sheba Hospital will receive 25 coronavirus patients from Rambam Hospital in Haifa. This, according to Dr. Itai Pesach from Sheba Hospital during the discussion of the State Audit Committee regarding the burdens on the wards and fears of collapsing hospitals.