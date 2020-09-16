Son of seriously wounded from rocket: 'He went to distribute food'

The son of Asher Biton, who was seriously wounded by rocket fire on Ashdod, said his father was hit while he was going out to distribute food to the needy.

"Yesterday at eight o'clock he had to have been coming from the store to pick up the pastries they left to hand them out to hard-up people. Usually someone else hands them out, but he got sick with coronavirus so Dad replaced him. He just got out of the car and there was an alarm. He pressed himself to the wall and then raised his hands to protect his head and got hit by shrapnel on his elbow," he told Channel 13 News.