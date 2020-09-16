Hadassah Hospital Director: 'Something's wrong in the bureaucracy'

Hadassah Hospital Director Prof. Zeev Rothstein participated in the State Audit Committee via Zoom.

"We at Hadassah are performing a third of the tests we performed in the first wave because they do not send us tests. My laboratory is empty.

"Something's wrong in the bureaucracy - just as there's no regulation of patients, there's no regulation of tests. Someone isn't doing his job faithfully. For every super-carrier who we isolated, we saved 100 patients."