Yesha head: 'Prime Minister deceived me personally, his time is up'

"The Prime Minister's time is up," said Yesha Council Chairman and Jordan Valley Council Chairman David Elhayeni in the wake of the peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, saying: "I think yesterday they laid the cornerstone for establishing a Palestinian state. We'll pay a very heavy price for an agreement that serves two stakeholders and not the State of Israel.

"The Prime Minister's acting like a dictator, he decides, he determines, he declares, and according to him will anything be done. He knew he couldn't bring about sovereignty; he deceived me personally," he said in an interview with 103FM radio.