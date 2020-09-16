10:07 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 MK Hauser: 'Next campaign achievement must be Gaza demilitarization' Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Zvi Hauser toured Ashdod this morning. "Residents of the Gaza Strip area are the only population in the world who routinely deals with rocket fire. Israel has reached the brink of containing civilian population fire. The strategy must be changed, in the next campaign the required achievement is Gaza demilitarization," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs