09:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Gov't votes to close schools as new infections rise to 5,523 1,153 coronavirus patients hospitalized with 535 in serious condition as death toll reaches 1,147. Gov't orders schools to close Thursday. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs