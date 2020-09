08:53 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Government adopts Health Ministry recommendations on school closure The government decided in a telephone poll to accept the recommendation of the Health Ministry and coronavirus commissar Prof. Ronni Gamzu to close the entire education system (except special education and exceptions), including schools, kindergartens, and daycare centers, as early as next Thursday in the face of a significant increase in infection. ► ◄ Last Briefs