Rivlin: Hard night of criminal shooting

President Reuven Rivlin referred to the rocket fire last night in the south, “Also this morning we're with the residents who went through hours of fire and launches, full of appreciation for their resilience.

"We send prayers from hearts that care about the recovery of the wounded from the rocket fire last night in Ashdod and strengthen the IDF's operation since night hours in response to the shooting from Gaza. We will not allow rocket terror to pass unhindered and the security of our citizens will not be abandoned."