Trump: There was a plan to take out Assad, but Mattis refused

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed a plan was in the works to take out Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in 2017 and that he was supportive of it, but former Defense Secretary James Mattis was opposed, The Hill reports.

“I would've rather taken him out. I had him all set. Mattis didn’t want to do it. Mattis was a highly overrated general," Trump was quoted as having said on "Fox & Friends."