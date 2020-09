04:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Minister Regev speaks to Bahraini counterpart Bahrain’s minister of transportation and telecommunications spoke to Transportation Minister Miri Regev on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing Bahrain’s state news agency BNA. Ministers Kamal bin Ahmed and Regev “discussed cooperation in the various sectors of transportation, in addition to methods of development and their future impact on the economies of the region,” BNA said. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs