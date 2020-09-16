Private Kindergarten Forum: The private kindergartens will open on Monday

The Private Kindergarten Forum on Tuesday night blasted the decision to close the early childhood centers, saying, "The ministerial committee's recommendation denies any basic logic. There is no arguing that the morbidity and contagion rate among toddlers up to the age of 3 is close to zero, and even coronavirus project manager Prof. Gamzu says the morbidity is low."

"We are reiterating: On Monday, all private kindergartens in Israel will open, for the benefit of continuing the children's continuous education and giving parents the opportunity to continue working in the private business as decided by the government," the Forum clarified.