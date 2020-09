00:52 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Elul 27, 5780 , 16/09/20 Two suspects who crossed border returned to Gaza after questioning Following the report of two suspects who crossed the border fence in southern Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that two grenades were found on the suspects, and they were returned to the Gaza Strip after being questioned. ► ◄ Last Briefs