Poll: Most Americans don't trust Trump on vaccines

According to a new poll commissioned by NBC News, a majority of American adults don't believe what their President is telling them about a coronavirus vaccine.

Fifty-two percent of respondents said they don't trust what US President Trump told them about a pending vaccine, as opposed to just twenty-six percent who do trust him.

Even among respondents who identified as Republicans or Republican-leaning, only fifty-eight percent said they trusted what Trump had said.

When asked on their intentions in the event that a vaccine becomes available, only thirty-nine percent of those polled said they would get a shot, down from forty-four percent a month ago. Twenty-three percent were opposed, and thirty-six percent of respondents hadn't yet made up their minds either way.