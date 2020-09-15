Rafi Peretz invites Gulf state residents to visit 'our eternal capital'

Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage, Rafi Peretz, commented on this evening's rocket attack on Ashdod, writing on his Facebook page that, "This shows, once again, that the Palestinians don't want peace. All they want is to destroy us."

He added a message to residents of the two Gulf states that signed peace treaties earlier today with Israel, writing: "Residents of the Emirates and Bahrain, we will be delighted to welcome you to Israel. You are invited to Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish People. Hashem oz l'amo yitein - Hashem yevarech et amo bashalom - God will give might to His People and will bless His People with peace."