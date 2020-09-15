|
Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20
Breonna Taylor's family agree to multi-million-dollar settlement
The family of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed by police in Kentucky, have agreed to a multimillion-dollar settlement with the city, The Guardian reports, citing US media sources.
Taylor was shot dead when police officers entered her home during a drugs investigation.
The settlement will reportedly be announced later on Tuesday and will include a "substantial" payout and various police reforms, likely to include the requirement that all search warrants are approved by a senior officer.
