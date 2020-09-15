|
Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20
Russian opposition leader making good progress, weaned from ventilator
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will be returning to Russia as soon as his medical condition permits, his spokeswoman has stated.
The BBC reports that Navalny is making a good recovery from what is assumed to be poisoning, and posted a picture on Instagram today, together with the announcement that he is no longer on a ventilator.
"Hi, this is Navalny. I have been missing you. I still can't do much, but yesterday I managed to breathe on my own for the entire day," he wrote.
"Just on my own, no extra help, not even a valve in my throat. I liked it very much. It's a remarkable process that is underestimated by many. Strongly recommended."
