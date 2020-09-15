|
21:36
Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20
DM Gantz: 'We must remain strong & prepared to protect our citizens'
Following this evening's rocket explosion in Ashdod, Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a situation assessment together with the IDF Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi.
At the conclusion of their meeting, Gantz stated: "On this historic evening of peace, we received a reminder from our enemies that we need to remain strong and prepared to protect the citizens of Israel in every place, at every time."
