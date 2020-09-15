|
21:06
Reported
Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20
Coronavirus cabinet: Last day of school should be tomorrow
Government ministers who sit on the coronavirus cabinet have stated their recommendation to hold classes tomorrow, despite the request of the government's coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, who has called for classes to stop until after the nationwide lockdown ends.
The ministers recommended that the last day of classes prior to the lockdown "vacation" should be tomorrow, and the decision will shortly be voted on by the government.
