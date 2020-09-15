20:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 MK Shay Vazan: 'We must provide a sharp response to these attacks' MK Hila Shay Vazan (Blue & White) insisted that Israel must offer a sharp response to this evening's rocket attacks on the Israeli towns of Ashdod and Ashkelon, noting that, "Peace remains in Washington while rockets are being fired on Ashdod and Ashkelon. Israel must give a sharp response to every attempt to damage her security, especially at such an auspicious time." ► ◄ Last Briefs