20:30 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 PM Netanyahu to Arab leaders: 'Assalamu Alaikum' Speaking at the White House ceremony, PM Netanyahu said: "To all of Israel's friends in the Middle East, those who are with us today and those who will join us tomorrow, I say: Assalamu Alaikum," speaking the last two words in Arabic.