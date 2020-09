20:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 PM to UAE, Bahraini leaders: You are giving hope for the future "You are providing hope to all the children of Abraham," said PM Netanyahu, as he thanked the leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for their decision to move forward and sign peace treaties with Israel." ► ◄ Last Briefs