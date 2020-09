20:05 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Trump: An end to the fomenting of hatred in Middle East Further to his comments made earlier today, US President Donald Trump stressed that "There will be other countries, very very soon, that will follow these great leaders. The people of the Middle East will no longer allow hatred of Israel to be fomented, as an excuse for radicalism and extremism." ► ◄ Last Briefs