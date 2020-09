19:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Bnei Akiva emissaries leave for Italy, Sweden, Germany, Norway Read more Emissaries to work within communities, in schools, youth movement to strengthen connection to community, strengthen connection with Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs