19:19 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 PM Netanyahu: 'We do not feel isolated, greatest diplomatic triumph' In an answer to a reporter's question about whether Israel still feels isolated in the Middle East, Prime Minister Netanyahu replied, "We have strong relations throughout the Middle East. Israel doesn't feel isolated at all, it's enjoying its greatest diplomatic triumph ever."