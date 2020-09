19:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Say the names: Forgotten American victims of Palestinian terror Read more The murderers: Hamada and Abu Zayed are in Norway, Mahmoud Khader Abed and Zuhair al-Abbasi, in the PA and Jordan, as is Tamimi, Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs