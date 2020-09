19:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Hell hath no fury like peaceniks upstaged Read more It’s hard to keep track of their many and disparate gripes, but it’s very easy to spot their hypocrisy. Opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs