19:01
Reported
Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20
Social Welfare Ministry to allow disabled to visit family homes
For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, physically and mentally disabled Israelis living in special residences will be allowed to visit their familes' homes.
However such visits will only be allowed following a signed declaration by the family that none of its members are sick with the coronavirus or in isolation because of contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
