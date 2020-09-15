Defense Minister Gantz tweets 'very important historic event'

Defense Minister Gantz, leading up to the Abraham Accords signing ceremony at the White House this evening, tweeted as follows:



"Tonight we'll be witnessing a very important historic event in the signing of the Abraham Accords, promoting peace between the Emiratis, the Bahrainis, and the Israelis. I want to wish Prime Minister Netanyahu good luck. I want to thank President Trump for his visionary leadership in promoting this very important accord.

"On our side, as Israelis, we must make sure we can promote peace and at the very same time make sure that we are taking care of our security needs, because only together- with peace and strength- can we ensure the prosperity and the stability of Israel and this region we are living in."