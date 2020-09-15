|
18:52
Reported
Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20
Defense Minister Gantz tweets 'very important historic event'
Defense Minister Gantz, leading up to the Abraham Accords signing ceremony at the White House this evening, tweeted as follows:
"On our side, as Israelis, we must make sure we can promote peace and at the very same time make sure that we are taking care of our security needs, because only together- with peace and strength- can we ensure the prosperity and the stability of Israel and this region we are living in."
