18:21 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 UAE officials prepare for White House meeting at 12 noon EST The UAE Foreign Ministry has just tweeted as follows: "A delegation of senior UAE officials led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed is preparing to depart for the White House to sign the historic UAE-Israel Peace Accord."