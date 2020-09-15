'Take care of Breslav hasidim stuck in Belarus'

Knesset member Moshe Abutbul called upon the government to get involved in the plight of Breslav hadisim on their way to Uman in the Ukraine who are stuck in Belarus and have not been allowed to cross the border into Ukraine.

"Take a break from peace with the UAE and get involved in the crisis in Belarus. Take care of the Breslav hasidim, including children, who are stuck there," Abutbul said.

Thousands of Breslav hasidim visit the grave of Rebbe Nachman of Breslav every Rosh HaShana. Due to the pandemic, the Ukrainian government has expressed a reluctance to admit the thousands of pilgrims wishing to enter the Ukraine this year.