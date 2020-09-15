Knesset speaker lauds peace agreements, offers praise in Arabic

Knesset Speaker Yuval Levin (Likud) lauded the peace agreements being signed today with the UAE and Bahrein, praising the leaders of the two Gulf states in Arabic.

"For more than 25 years, our dream to widen peace in the Middle East seemed impossible to many. The commonly held supposition was that Israel would have to make far reaching territorial concessions in order to break the wide-ranging hostility towards Israel," Levin said.

"But our strong stance on our right the Land of israel together with the strength Israel has gained over the years came together so that our hand extended in peace would receive a response from bold leaders who did something that others before them knew was the right thing to do but lacked the courage to do it," Levin added.