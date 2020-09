17:16 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Channeling our inner Rabbi Amnon Read more While we uttered 'who by plague' our entire lives on Rosh Hashana, fair to say almost none of us truly understood meaning of those words. ► ◄ Last Briefs