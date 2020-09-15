Land of Israel caucus: 'Peace for peace, not for Palestinian state'

The Land of Israel caucus in the Knesset has addressed the peace agreements being signed today by Israel with the UAE and Bahrain. In doing so the caucus, consisting of Likud and Yamina Knesset members, expressed its strong opposition to a Palestinian state.

"We have no doubt that Prime Minister Netanyahu is aware of our view and that he will only sign, as promised, an agreement of peace for peace, and not peace in exchange for a Palestinian state," caucus sources said.