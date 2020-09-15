Finance Minister: 'We will set up a field hospital if necessary'

Finanance Minister Israel Katz (Likud) has stated that 600 additional doctors and 2,000 nurses have been hired since the onset of the pandemic but the health care system may still not be adequate to meet the needs of the population.

"If we are asked to set up a field hospital in the north, we will do so if necessary. This will not be a makeshift tent, but a medical facility of the highest quality," Katz said.