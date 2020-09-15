|
16:26
Reported
Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20
Israeli Employment Svc: 'Limit length of unemployment compensation'
The Israeli Employment Service has warned that there has been explosive growth in those laid off by their employers due to the coronavirus who are now classified as "on vacation without pay."
Such individuals are entitled to unemployment benefits whose extension over a long period of time could have dire consequences for Israel's economy. An entire class of benefit dependent unemployed could be created.
The Service has therefore suggested limiting the period of time in which the unemployed in this category are entitled to such benefits.
